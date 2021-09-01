Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,122 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,013 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HL opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

