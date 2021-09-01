Head to Head Review: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.28 $25.00 million $0.60 52.32 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.77%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

