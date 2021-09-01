HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 149,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,432 shares.The stock last traded at $78.85 and had previously closed at $78.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

