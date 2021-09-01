HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $964.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,775 shares of company stock worth $116,276 and sold 86,821 shares worth $2,703,328. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

