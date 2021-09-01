Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HVT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 170,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,945. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $662.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

