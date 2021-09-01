Harmony Trading 15.5% Higher This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $127.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00243812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00118188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00830780 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,157,525,354 coins and its circulating supply is 10,538,760,354 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

