Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.