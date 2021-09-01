Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Post were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Post by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,640,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Post by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,363,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POST stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Truist lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

