Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $97,524,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $67,388,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after buying an additional 777,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

