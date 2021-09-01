Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,627 shares of company stock worth $2,678,823 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.