Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,500 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

YY opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

