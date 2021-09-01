Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives $0.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

