Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 24,624 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 870% compared to the average volume of 2,538 call options.

NASDAQ HOFV opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,972.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

