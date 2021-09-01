GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

TRNO stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

