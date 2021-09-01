GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $705,000 in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.