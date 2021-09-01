GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $713,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 153.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.06.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $331.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.41 and its 200-day moving average is $291.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

