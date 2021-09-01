GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,603 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.54% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $352,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

