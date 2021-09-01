GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $877.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

