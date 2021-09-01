GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 76,657 Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Casa Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 37.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 371,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,100 over the last 90 days. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

