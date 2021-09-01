GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 2,976 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $220.72 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average is $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

