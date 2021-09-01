GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) & 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Critical Contrast

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 37.02 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -29.03 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,299.11 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

908 Devices has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.89%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Summary

908 Devices beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

