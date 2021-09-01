Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 913,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

GRPN traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $705.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Groupon has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

