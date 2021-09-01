Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

GDYN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,921. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -146.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,939,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,319,360. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

