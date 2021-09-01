Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. 186,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Greif has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

