Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GEF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. Greif has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

