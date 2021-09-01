Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock remained flat at $$3.58 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.