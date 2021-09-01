GravityCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $17,501.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00161764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.97 or 0.07290716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.28 or 1.00097384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00835335 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,228,591 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

