Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 26,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,978. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

