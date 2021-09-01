Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 26,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,978. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.