Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 5,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 19,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

