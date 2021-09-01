Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $155.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 407.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,894,550. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

