GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.65.

GoodRx stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion and a PE ratio of -43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,101,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,958,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,055 shares of company stock worth $50,424,306 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

