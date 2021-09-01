Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

