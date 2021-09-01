Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Golem has a market capitalization of $515.61 million and approximately $120.91 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00131095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.36 or 0.00839768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00049036 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

