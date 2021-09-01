Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.05. 3,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 189,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

Specifically, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last three months. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

