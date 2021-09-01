Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of GARPY remained flat at $$18.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

