Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOL. HSBC upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.
NYSE GOL opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
