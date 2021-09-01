GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

