GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Tops $344,488.47

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, GoByte has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $344,488.47 and $128.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.