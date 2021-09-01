GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GOAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 16,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,117. GO Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

