Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $321.63

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.63 and last traded at $321.63, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.08 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 417.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after buying an additional 405,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $41,611,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

