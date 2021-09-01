Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $321.63

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.63 and last traded at $321.63, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.23.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.08 and a beta of 1.23.
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
