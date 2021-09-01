Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,814 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

