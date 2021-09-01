Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.67% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MILN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

MILN opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

