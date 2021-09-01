Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Down to $85.57

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.57, but opened at $83.40. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 8,005 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

