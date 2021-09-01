Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Update

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GTII traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 368,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. Global Tech Industries Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $4.55.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

