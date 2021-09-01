Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up to $20.18

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $21.40. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 14,480 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $779.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

