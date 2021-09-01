Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.14. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of GSL opened at $20.18 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $732.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

