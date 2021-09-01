Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 280.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,966 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Global Medical REIT worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.