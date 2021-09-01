GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0137 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About GLG

GLG Corp Ltd manufactures and supplies fabrics and garments worldwide. It offers ready to wear, casual active, performance, sleepwear, menswear, children's wear, private label, and ultra mask products. The company supplies its garments through marketing and manufacturing network primarily to retailers in the United States.

