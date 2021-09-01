Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.25

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $506.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

