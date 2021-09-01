Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $831.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.